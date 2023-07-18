Bitcoin’s (BTC) negative correlation with the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has broken in recent weeks, with the top cryptocurrency struggling to gather upside traction amid continued sell-off in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cannot Remain Indifferent to Dollar Index for Long: Analyst - July 18, 2023
- Long-Term Bitcoin Investors Could Drive The Price Up, Data Reveals - July 18, 2023
- Valkyrie’s Spot Bitcoin ETF: SEC Accepts Proposal for Review - July 18, 2023