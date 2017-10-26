The digital currency known as bitcoin is too secretive to be allowed as a form of campaign contributions in state and local elections, the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission said. The commission’s decision Wednesday came after Executive Director Mark …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin can’t be used for campaign contributions: Kansas regulators - October 26, 2017
- Kansas panel rejects bitcoin campaign contributions - October 26, 2017
- Bitcoin Gold Prices Plummet 72% in Just Three Days - October 26, 2017