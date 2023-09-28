Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has maintained its upward trajectory this week, with its price surging to $235, reflecting a 0.2% increase in the past 24 hours as of 11:09 a.m. EST. Additionally, BCH has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Prediction: BCH Climbs 10% – What’s Behind the Move? - September 28, 2023
- VanEck Readies Ethereum Futures ETF; Marathon Digital Mines Invalid Bitcoin Block - September 28, 2023
- Bitcoin, XRP Price Receive Boost Following This Coinbase Announcement - September 28, 2023