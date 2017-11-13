Bitcoin cash briefly replaced rival digital coin ether as the second-largest cryptocurrency

A cryptocurrency that split away from bitcoin was temporarily the second-largest virtual currency by market value on Sunday. The market capitalization of bitcoin cash surged to more than $41 billion on Sunday at 2:29 a.m. ET, according to data by industry …
