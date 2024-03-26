Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has fallen 3.1% to $477.23. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 26.0% gain, moving from $375.19 to its current price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- No one’s touting bitcoin’s use case anymore. Bulls say the plan is to hold it forever. - March 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Cash Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours - March 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Reaching $1.5M Is ‘Never Gonna Happen,’ Trader Says - March 26, 2024