Bitcoin Cash “halving event” could cause many miners to give up
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-04-09
Bitcoin Cash, which forked off from Bitcoin back in 2017, has reduced its block rewards by half, leading many cryptocurrency miners to see their gross margins drop to nearly zero. The world’s …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)