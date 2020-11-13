Bitcoin Cash (BCH) might split again this weekend. The Bitcoin ABC software client forked away from the Bitcoin protocol in mid-2017 to form a cryptocurrency of its own: Bitcoin Cash. Since then, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash Might Split Again This Weekend. This Is Why (And How) - November 13, 2020
- Bitcoin price at $16K and beyond? Here are the bear and bull cases - November 13, 2020
- Blockchain Bites: Bankrupted Cred’s Missing Millions, Bitcoin Miners’ Quarterly Losses and More - November 13, 2020