The cryptocurrency also got a boost in credibility when it was not named in two SEC lawsuits earlier this month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash more than doubles after being offered by new exchange EDX Markets - June 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Prices Topping $31.9K Would Confirm Long-Term Bullish Bias: Fairlead Strategies - June 27, 2023
- Leak Reveals ‘Enormous’ China Earthquake Could Be About To Hit The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana - June 27, 2023