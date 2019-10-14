Bitcoin upward movement continues to be limited under the 23.6% Fib retracement level we discussed earlier today. A shallow recovery from the recent deep is unable to sustain gains above $8,300. For …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD inching closer to flag pattern breakout - October 14, 2019
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Trends For Day Traders - October 14, 2019
- Crypto Market Hardly Needs a Bitcoin ETF at This Time, Says BKCM CEO - October 14, 2019