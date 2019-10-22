Bitcoin Cash achieves a milestone towards $240 after correction from the lows below $210. The up-trending market has overwhelming support oozing from the trendline support. Bitcoin has remained …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD overwhelmingly supported at $230 - October 21, 2019
- When Will Bitcoin Sidechains Send Ethereum, Ripple, And Other Crypto Prices To Zero? - October 21, 2019
- Bitmain’s new Texas-based Bitcoin mining facility is finally open - October 21, 2019