Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD rising triangle pattern spells doom as downside targets $200
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-19
Bitcoin Cash fails to hold above $250 and retreats to test support at $240. BCH/USD is facing a bearish situation brought about by the formation of a rising triangle pattern. Bitc …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)