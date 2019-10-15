Bitcoin Cash remarkable recovery short-lived around $230 as bears swing into action. Lower correction is expected to continue in the near-term according to the technical levels displayed. Bitcoin Cash …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Repulsive $230 sends BCH/USD into a reversal - October 15, 2019
- Bitcoin Price: 2 Key Indicators Suggest Accumulation Underway Below $10K - October 14, 2019
- This New Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Exchange Can’t Be Hacked - October 14, 2019