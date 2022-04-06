Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.4% against …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $110.09 Million (BCD) - April 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Cash Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCH) - April 5, 2022
- Authorities Shutter Sprawling Dark Web Drug Bazaar and Seize $25 Million in Bitcoin - April 5, 2022