Bitcoin Cash price shot up by over 12% in the past seven days, reclaiming the key support level of $231. This increase added to the month’s rally, bringing the total rise to nearly 28% over the past months. BCH investors hold a pretty optimistic outlook …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash price increase drums up good news for loyal BCH investors - September 30, 2023
- Getting In Cheap On Bitcoin Group SE (ETR:ADE) Is Unlikely - September 30, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana - September 30, 2023