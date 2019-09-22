Bitcoin Cash price prediction: Choppy inside falling wedge, with limited upside

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most dominantly traded cryptocurrency, is seen attempting minor recoveries on the 9900 handle, having extended the recent declines to 9,850.65, in the wake of a symmetrical …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin News - September 22, 2019
- Bitcoin News - September 22, 2019
- Bitcoin News - September 22, 2019