The situation has shown that the BCH/USD price loses at the $135 resistance. Despite the prevalence of a downward-trending force, the price seems not to give in to an aggressively-moving manner. That …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for Today, July 27: BCH Loses at $135 - July 27, 2022
- Bitcoin Could Solve Zimbabwe’s Hyperinflation Problem – Instead, The Country Is Telling Impoverished Citizens To ‘Just Buy Gold’ - July 27, 2022
- Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai - July 27, 2022