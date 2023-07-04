Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a remarkable surge, catapulting by an astonishing 100% in just seven days. Several key factors contributed to this significant price rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash Surges 100% In Just 7 Days: Unravelling The Reasons Behind The Price Rise - July 4, 2023
- Bitcoin Outperforms 80% of All Classical Assets and Is Set to Reach New ATH of $100,000 This Year – Report - July 4, 2023
- Bitcoin Stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy Rally Following as Cboe Refiles Applications for Spot Bitcoin ETFs - July 4, 2023