Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH remained stable after blockchain split

Bitcoin Cash Node becomes the dominant blockchain after the blockchain split over the weekend. BCH/USD is poised for an extended breakdown after sliding beneath ascending channel support. Bitcoin Cash …
