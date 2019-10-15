Bitcoin Cash is intentional with this current bullish momentum. The price has been able to sustain above the short-term ascending channel despite testing it twice. The brief deep under $220 support …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: Daily BCH/USD chart breaks past resistance at SMA 20 curve - October 14, 2019
- Europe’s Most Trusted Crypto And Precious Metal Companies Partner To Create Gold Token Secured By Bitcoin Network - October 14, 2019
- CME Says Bitcoin Futures Gaining Interest From Big Investors - October 14, 2019