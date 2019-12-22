Bitcoin Cash To Surpass BTC Market Cap Says Roger Ver

During 2011, Roger Ver, the current Executive Chairman of bitcoin.com purchased $25,000 worth of bitcoin when they were selling for approximately $1 each. In today’s terms, these bitcoins are valued …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ethereum transaction volume tops Bitcoin – but does that matter? - December 22, 2019
- Did Bitcoin Bottom? The Positive Case — And The Negative Case. - December 22, 2019
- Bitcoin ‘s recovery attempt fails to free the price from the downside trend - December 22, 2019