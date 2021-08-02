Calls for a doubled-up Bitcoin price rise as the cryptocurrency paints ten green candles in a row. While Bitcoin’s ( BTC) price has slipped by more than 8.2% after rising to $42,230, the 43.5% rally …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After bitcoin decline, Tesla and Square count their losses - August 2, 2021
- Bitcoin chart fractal suggests BTC price will rally to at least $80K by September - August 2, 2021
- Square’s Cash App saw gross profit rise 94% to $546 million in Q2, but booked a $45 million impairment on its bitcoin holdings - August 2, 2021