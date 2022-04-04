Bitcoin Circulation Supply Now at 90%, To Expect Price Surge Soon?

A Bitcoin price surge is expected after the crypto’s supply hit 19 million, 90% of its total supply. History has shown that Bitcoin prices go up after the circulating supply increases. Bitcoin …
