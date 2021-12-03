El Salvador is again revolutionising the financial services sector with the announcement of the construction of a Bitcoin city to add another first in the world. The concept of this unique city is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin city for El Salvador as it boosts its digital economy - December 3, 2021
- Crypto community responds to Charlie Munger yelling at Bitcoin again - December 3, 2021
- What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more - December 3, 2021