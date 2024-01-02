Investing.com– Bitcoin rose sharply to a 21-month high on Tuesday amid increased speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was close to approving a spot exchange traded fund for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin clears $45,000 as key date for ETF approval looms - January 1, 2024
- Bitcoin price soars above $45,000 for first time since April 2022 - January 1, 2024
- BlackRock Leak Triggers Bitcoin Price Surge Past $45,000 After Goldman Sachs Issues Huge 2024 Ethereum, XRP, Solana And Crypto Price Prediction - January 1, 2024