Bitcoin Climbs Above $12,000, Up 1,100% This Year

The price of Bitcoin has climbed past $12,000, reaching its latest record and pushing its year-to-date (YTD) gain to more than 1,100%. After breaking through this milestone, the digital currency’s price kept climbing, extending Bitcoin’s gains.
