Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months - January 13, 2023
- From ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ to SEC Charges: A Brief Crypto History of the Winklevoss Twins - January 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Surges Past $20K, Erasing Post-FTX Losses - January 13, 2023