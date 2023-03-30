Bitcoin retook the $28,000 level after dipping below it on Monday. Investors appeared to be shaking off anxiety surrounding a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto after the CFTC sued Binance for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin climbs above $28,000 as investors shrug off regulatory crackdowns - March 30, 2023
- Texas Bitcoin Mining Could See Face Loss of Tax Incentives - March 30, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Pursuit of $30,000 After Binance Legal Tumult - March 30, 2023