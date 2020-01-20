Bitcoin Climbs Above 9,034.6 Level, Up 0.65%

Investing.com – Bitcoin rose above the $9,034.6 threshold on Sunday. Bitcoin was trading at 9,034.6 by 20:02 (01:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 0.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day …
