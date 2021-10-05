Bitcoin climbs back above $50,000 as it starts October on a tear

Bitcoin rose back above the $50,000 mark on Tuesday after plunging in September from the same level on fears about regulation in the U.S. and China. Bitcoin rose as high as about $50,400 on Tuesday, …
