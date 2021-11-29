Bitcoin climbs back above $57,000 as cryptocurrencies rebound from sell-off

The price of bitcoin climbed nearly 6% in the last 24 hours to $57,373, according to Coin Metrics data. Other digital assets also rose, with ether climbing 7% to $4,331 and XRP up 6% at around 98 …
