Crypto prices rallied on Monday, pushing bitcoin to its highest level in more than a month.Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $28,065 and its highest level since Aug. 17, according to data from Coin Metrics. Ether …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin climbs on Monday, hitting highest level since mid-August - October 2, 2023
- ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ Tweet Sends Bitcoin Offshoot Soaring 20% — What’s Happening? - October 2, 2023
- Crypto Stocks Gain as Bitcoin Breaches $28,000 - October 2, 2023