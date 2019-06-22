Bitcoin breached $10,000 for the first time in about 15 months, recouping more than half of the parabolic increase that introduced mainstream investors to the digital asset before the bursting of the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Climbs to $10,000 as Memories of the Crypto Bubble Fade - June 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Breaks Through $10,000 To Reach 15-Month High - June 21, 2019
- Bitcoin Soars Past $10,000 Again. Should You Have FOMO? - June 21, 2019