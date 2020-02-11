Bitcoin jumped on Tuesday to its highest in nearly five months, extending a rally that has seen the price of the cryptocurrency gain by almost half this year. LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Bitcoin jumped …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin climbs to highest since September as 2020 rally grows - February 11, 2020
- Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Back Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High - February 11, 2020
- Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High - February 11, 2020