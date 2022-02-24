The price of bitcoin rallied on Thursday afternoon, following the equities markets higher. Bitcoin was recently up 1.3% at $38,136, according to CoinDesk. That is after trading as low as $34,339 after …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price spike to $39K leads traders to say ‘the panic is over for a few days’ - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin Climbs, With Trading Patterns Mirroring Wider Capital Markets - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Rebounds At $34,322 - February 24, 2022