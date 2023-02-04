Seeing $50,000 calls already on Bitcoin and we have yet to complete a higher high and higher low market structure change,” popular trader Crypto Tony summarized in part of a tweet on the day. More …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin clings to $23.5K as trader says BTC ‘identical’ to 2020 breakout - February 4, 2023
- With a New NFT Launch, Is Bitcoin About to Soar Even Higher? - February 4, 2023
- Bitcoin hovers near $24,000, and judge dismisses lawsuit against Coinbase: CNBC Crypto World - February 4, 2023