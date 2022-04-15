The move erased an impulse move higher from earlier in the week, underscoring the lack of bullish market momentum despite conspicuous demand for Bitcoin among institutional buyers. For popular trader …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin clings to $40K support as focus returns to BTC price ‘supercycle’ - April 15, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot and Cardano – European Wrap 15 April [Video] - April 15, 2022
- Bitcoin better than Gold? - April 15, 2022