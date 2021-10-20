Bitcoin hovered just below its record highs on Wednesday and the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) looked set to open firmer after surging on its debut on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin closes in on record high, day after U.S. ETF debut - October 20, 2021
- As bitcoin soars in value again, here’s what to think about before you buy - October 20, 2021
- Nasdaq CEO on bitcoin futures ETF, GameStop report and Q3 earnings - October 20, 2021