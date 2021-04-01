Bitcoin has just closed six consecutive monthly green candles for the first time since April 2013. Should history repeat, Bitcoin may enjoy further parabolic gains this year. In April 2013 …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin closes six monthly green candles for the first time since 2013 - April 1, 2021
- Bitcoin Daily: RocketFuel Launches One-Click Crypto Checkout; FCA Requires UK Crypto Companies To Submit Financial Crime Reports - March 31, 2021
- Billionaire Investor George Soros’ Fund Reveals Bitcoin ‘Inflection Point’ Bet As Crypto Market Cap Nears $2 Trillion - March 31, 2021