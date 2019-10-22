Bitcoin.com has acquired Japanese blockchain developers O3 Labs and will absorb the team, the company announced Monday. The deal, which began in talks a few months ago and closed recently for an …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Flat, Cryptocurrencies on a Positive Tone - October 22, 2019
- Bitcoin.com Acquires Japanese Blockchain Developer 03 Labs - October 22, 2019
- Opera Browser Adds Bitcoin Payments to Android Update - October 22, 2019