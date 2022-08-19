Bitcoin fell for a fifth day in the past six in a continued retreat toward a key technical level as investors mulled mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials around the potential pace of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Continues Retreat as 200-Week Average Takes Focus Again - August 19, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 19: Bitcoin trades lower as Ethereum inches higher; Dogecoin top laggard - August 19, 2022
- The Financialization Of Real Estate Is The Problem, Bitcoin Is The Solution - August 19, 2022