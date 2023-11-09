written by Samer Hasn market analyst and part of the research team at XS.com 9 th Nov 23 10:42 am Bitcoin was able to record its highest record levels this year, touching the level of $36,883 at the peak of the highs on Coinbase at approximately 4:40 am GMT.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin continues to advance today and is approaching nearly $37,000 - November 9, 2023
- The Comparative Value Proposition of Bitcoin and Loopring - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Rises Above $36,000 on Hopes for ETF Approval - November 9, 2023