If they can attract enough buyers to clear $25k there’s little friction to $26k and thin air to $30k. No clue how long they can do this. Happy to play along.” BTC/USD order book data (Binance). Source …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin continues to ‘mirror’ 2017 as weekend sees third attack on $25K - February 19, 2023
- The Majority Of Bitcoin Mining Is Fueled By Sustainable Energy - February 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Is ‘No Steak, It’s All Sizzle’: Peter Schiff On O’Leary, Cuban And Celebrities Playing Into Crypto Mania - February 19, 2023