Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr has called out a “misleading” auction selling his code as NFT, explaining on Twitter, he “was not involved with the creation and sale of this or any other NFTs.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin core dev calls out ‘misleading’ auction selling his code as an NFT - February 28, 2023
- Fizzling Bitcoin price a warning to investors - February 28, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polygon’s Matic token leads losers in top ten crypto - February 27, 2023