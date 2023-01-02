Luke Dashjr, who claims to be “the longest contributing Bitcoin Core developer,” revealed that an unknown hacker had raided “basically all” of his Bitcoin holdings on New Year’s Day. The total sum of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Themes That Will Define Bitcoin In 2023 - January 2, 2023
- Ethereum Founder Suddenly Powers A Shock FTX Crypto Price Rally As Bitcoin Struggles - January 2, 2023
- Bitcoin price predictions for 2023: rally to $250,000 or crash to $5,000 - January 2, 2023