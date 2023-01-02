Although he claimed to have “no idea” how the attacker gained access to his keys, the community has speculated that one of his servers may have been compromised with malware, according to a previous …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin core developer loses $3.6M after claimed hack - January 2, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Forecasting the first moves of 2023 - January 2, 2023
- Bitcoin core developer loses $3.6M in bitcoin after claimed hack - January 2, 2023