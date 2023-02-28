One of the core developers of Bitcoin is disavowing an auction for an ordinal that incorporated some of the code he contributed to the digital asset protocol. “I was not involved with the creation and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr Calls Out Unauthorized Ordinal NFT With His Name - February 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Depot converts BTC ATMs to software to reduce operating costs - February 28, 2023
- Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi’s payment dream - February 28, 2023