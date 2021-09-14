It’s been a good month for Bitcoin believers. The currency of the future — or is it the future of currency? — became legal tender in El Salvador. Some might dismiss as a publicity stunt the embrace of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all higher Tuesday in early trading - September 14, 2021
- Bitcoin Cosplay Is Getting Real - September 14, 2021
- Kevin O’Leary: US Regulators Unlikely to Approve Bitcoin ETF; Excited About NFTs, DeFi - September 13, 2021