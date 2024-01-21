Eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the SEC earlier this month. These ETFs saw saw a relatively modest $1 billion net inflows after the first week following …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Be In For A 70% Plunge, Says Fund Manager, After Apex Crypto Fails To Take Off On Spot ETF Launch: ‘We Have Seen This Move Before’ - January 21, 2024
- BTC price recovers from $40.3K lows with Bitcoin volumes ‘decimated’ - January 21, 2024
- Time to Choose: Which Bitcoin ETFs Stand Out in the Early Going, and How Different Are the Winners? - January 21, 2024