Sharp Bitcoin price corrections remain a reality in the near term, but analysts say a handful of data sets point to a powerful range break in the making.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leak Reveals An ETF Perfect Storm Could Be Heading Toward Bitcoin After $6 Trillion Fed Inflation Flip Unleashed A Crypto Price Boom - May 16, 2024
- Bitcoin ‘could’ consolidate for ‘4 or 5 months,’ but big cup and handle looks promising — Analyst - May 16, 2024
- Appetite for Bitcoin ramps up after positive inflation results - May 16, 2024