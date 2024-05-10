Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has recently been scrutinized by several analysts and traders as it struggles to maintain its market position. Michaël van de Poppe, a recognized figure in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Crash Below $55,000, Top Analyst Sounds The Alarm - May 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Gets A Boost From $1.3B BTC ETF Buy By Quant Trading Firm As Analysts Say This Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now - May 9, 2024
- Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC), Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum Rival Setting Up for Rallies - May 9, 2024